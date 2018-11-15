English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
They Can Choose Not to Come, Say Organisers of TM Krishna’s Mysuru Concert After Demands to Cancel Event
The event, which includes a concert and workshop on 'Rare Compositions of Muthuswamy Dikshithar', is scheduled to be held on November 22 and 23.
File photo of Carnatic musician TM Krishna.
Bengaluru: Hours after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) cancelled the concert of Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna after he was trolled by right-wingers on social media, the organisers of Krishna’s Mysuru event said there was no question of cancelling it.
"We got calls asking why we are hosting such a person, referring to the stand he has taken on various issues. But it has nothing to do with music or the event that we are hosting,” said Himanshu, an organiser. “We told them that they can choose not to come if they do not like the person. The event will take place as scheduled," he said.
The Delhi event organised by the AAI, along with the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC-MACAY), was to be held on November 17 and 18 as part of the ‘Dance and Music in the Park’ festival at Nehru Park.
The announcement of the programme was met with opposition as trolls labelled the vocalist "anti-national" and "urban naxal" and questioned the host about inviting Krishna, who has sung about Jesus and Allah. On Wednesday, the AAI tweeted that the event has been postponed.
"We would like to inform that due to some urgent engagements, 'Dance and Music in the Park' programme jointly organised by #AAI and @spicmacay, scheduled for 17th & 18th November, 2018 has been postponed and new dates would be shared shortly. Inconvenience caused is regretted," said the tweet.
The Arvind Kejriwal government later reached out to Krishna and said they would be happy to host a concert for him.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
