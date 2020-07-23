INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'They Commit Sin, Blame Us': Rajasthan BJP Chief Hits out at Cong Govt over Causing Chaos in State

Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP President (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP President (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said the BJP has become an institution for them to blame and mislead people..

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 23, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
Share this:

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the BJP's state unit president Satish Poonia alleged that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has caused "chaos and instability" in the state.

"They (Congress) commit sins… they put blame on the BJP. The BJP has become an institution for them to blame and mislead people," Poonia said.

Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging attempts to topple his government and named Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He has accused Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "overambitious leaders" of his own party of being involved in the alleged attempt to bring down his government.

Poonia said, "The party whose leaders are either out on bail or in jail, are talking about democracy." "But I think the people too have now understood that the chaos, instability in this state began under the rule of Chief Minister Gehlot and that of the Congress," the Rajasthan BJP chief alleged.

The state sunk into a political crisis when Sachin Pilot rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and was later sacked as the deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress.

Next Story
Loading