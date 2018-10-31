GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

‘They Fit Perfectly': South Korea President Poses in ‘Modi Vests’, Thanks PM for Gift

Modi was last month conferred the Seoul Peace Prize 2018 for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘They Fit Perfectly': South Korea President Poses in ‘Modi Vests’, Thanks PM for Gift
Photo posted on Twitter by South Korea president Moon Jae-in.
Loading...
New Delhi: South Korea president Moon Jae-in has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending him his trademark style jackets, saying the ‘Modi vests’ fit him perfectly.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernized versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly,” Moon tweeted.







Modi was last month conferred the Seoul Peace Prize 2018 for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. Referring to Modi’s tweets after getting the honour, Moon said, “I have read Prime Minister Modi’s tweets upon winning the Seoul Peace Prize. They were written in Korean, and I was moved by his thoughtfulness. I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi.”

The Seoul Peace Prize was established in 1990 to commemorate the success of the 24th Olympic Games held in Seoul. The award was established to crystalise Korean people's yearning for peace on the Korean peninsula and in the rest of the world

While conferring the award on Modi, the award committee recognised his contribution to the growth of Indian and global economies, crediting 'Modinomics' for reducing social and economic disparity between the rich and the poor, the MEA said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...