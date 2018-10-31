‘They Fit Perfectly': South Korea President Poses in ‘Modi Vests’, Thanks PM for Gift

Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernized versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly. pic.twitter.com/3QTFIczX6H — 문재인 (@moonriver365) October 31, 2018

During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size. I would like to thank him for this kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/wRgekJSW16 — 문재인 (@moonriver365) October 31, 2018

인도 모디 총리 @narendramodi 께서 멋진 옷을 보내왔습니다. 인도 전통의상을 한국에서도 쉽게 입을 수 있도록 개량한 모디 자켓인데, 너무 잘 맞습니다. 인도 방문 때 모디 총리의 옷이 멋있다고 했더니 특별히 저의 치수에 맞춰 보내주셨습니다. 후의에 감사드립니다. pic.twitter.com/IsX7W48ijA — 문재인 (@moonriver365) October 31, 2018

New Delhi: South Korea president Moon Jae-in has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending him his trademark style jackets, saying the ‘Modi vests’ fit him perfectly.“Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernized versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly,” Moon tweeted.Modi was last month conferred the Seoul Peace Prize 2018 for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. Referring to Modi’s tweets after getting the honour, Moon said, “I have read Prime Minister Modi’s tweets upon winning the Seoul Peace Prize. They were written in Korean, and I was moved by his thoughtfulness. I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi.”The Seoul Peace Prize was established in 1990 to commemorate the success of the 24th Olympic Games held in Seoul. The award was established to crystalise Korean people's yearning for peace on the Korean peninsula and in the rest of the worldWhile conferring the award on Modi, the award committee recognised his contribution to the growth of Indian and global economies, crediting 'Modinomics' for reducing social and economic disparity between the rich and the poor, the MEA said.