English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'They Keep Killing': K'taka Minister Compares Media With Terrorists, Retracts After Criticism
He was addressing mass communication students when he said that terrorists kill with one bullet, while the media keeps killing.
File image of Priyank Kharge. (Facebook)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Karnataka social welfare minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday caused a stir after seeking to compare media with terrorists claiming incidents of "partial truth" in reporting, but later clarified he meant no offence.
"Nobody should take offensive. My personal opinion is that the terrorists kill with a single bullet but the media keeps killing," he told a group of students of mass communication here, adding he himself was a victim.
"Media does not listen completely and presents only partial truth without thinking of the consequences," he alleged.
"In this era of breaking news, in this era of TRP, only partial is heard and partial truth is made public. Nobody is bothered to check whether that is true or false, or good or bad. I am also a victim of it," the minister said.
Kharge sermoned students that he was saying so to make them understand their responsibilities as journalists.
"You too have as much responsibility as we (policymakers) have because you are opinion creators," Kharge said.
On the back foot after drawing criticism, Kharge said he did not liken journalists with terrorists.
"I never likened journalists with terrorists. My only objective was to tell the students of journalism to stand by the truth. I have huge respect for media and their independence."
"Being the fourth pillar of democracy, I only appealed it to stand by truth. My statement should not be taken in a wrong way. I request you that my statement was not to demoralise you," Kharge later said in a series of tweets.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Nobody should take offensive. My personal opinion is that the terrorists kill with a single bullet but the media keeps killing," he told a group of students of mass communication here, adding he himself was a victim.
"Media does not listen completely and presents only partial truth without thinking of the consequences," he alleged.
"In this era of breaking news, in this era of TRP, only partial is heard and partial truth is made public. Nobody is bothered to check whether that is true or false, or good or bad. I am also a victim of it," the minister said.
Kharge sermoned students that he was saying so to make them understand their responsibilities as journalists.
"You too have as much responsibility as we (policymakers) have because you are opinion creators," Kharge said.
On the back foot after drawing criticism, Kharge said he did not liken journalists with terrorists.
"I never likened journalists with terrorists. My only objective was to tell the students of journalism to stand by the truth. I have huge respect for media and their independence."
"Being the fourth pillar of democracy, I only appealed it to stand by truth. My statement should not be taken in a wrong way. I request you that my statement was not to demoralise you," Kharge later said in a series of tweets.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter, Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying to Control Me'
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Patralekhaa Opens Up on Dating Rajkummar Rao for 8 Years, Shares How the Two Fell For Each Other
- Choreographer Ganesh Acharya on Tanushree Dutta #MeToo Case: Won't Support False Allegations
- Ageless Leander Paes Has No Plans to Hang up Racket Yet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results