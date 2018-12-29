English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Like Dogs Looking for Food: JDS Minister on BJP Leaders 'Expecting' Fall of Karnataka Govt
JDS leader D C Thamanna drew an analogy between BJP leaders and street dogs while refuting BJP lawmaker Umesh Katti's claim that the dispensation will collapse soon.
File photo of D C Thamanna.
Bengaluru: Taking a dig at BJP leaders who were "expecting" the Congress-JDS coalition government to fall, JDS leader D C Thamanna on Saturday drew an analogy between them and the “street dogs” while refuting BJP lawmaker Umesh Katti's claim that the dispensation would collapse soon.
Katti had recently claimed that 15 disgruntled MLAs of the ruling coalition were in touch with him and that the saffron party would form the new government in Karnataka by next week.
Hitting out at Katti, Thammana said, "J H Patel (a former chief minister) had once narrated a story in the state assembly about an elephant and street dogs. He recalled Patel saying that an elephant was walking ahead of street dogs who were hoping something would fall from atop the tusker that they would eat.
"Neither did the food fall, nor did the dogs get something to eat. This story fits perfectly with BJP leaders, who are expecting this government to fall," the Karnataka Minister told reporters on Friday at Maddur near Mysuru.
Replying to a query, Thamanna said Katti has been predicting the government's fall "today or tomorrow" for quite some time. "For the past seven months, we are hearing this every day but this has not materialised," he said.
Soon after Katti's claim, state BJP chief and leader of the opposition B S Yeddyurappa ruled out any attempt by his party to destabilise the present dispensation. He said his party would take an "appropriate decision" if there was political instability in the state.
