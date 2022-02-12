Kerala Guv Arif Khan Refutes Obligatory Hijab in Islam, Says 'Divisive Mindset Behind Controversy'

Amid the ongoing debate over hijab, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that the hijab is not mandated in Islam and added that the controversy has been put forward by some people with decisive mindsets. The Kerala governor lists a series of examples from Islamic history to show that the religion has not interfered in these affairs and said that the issue shouldn’t come in the way of their education.

Khan also lashes out at a section of Muslim groups with divisive mindsets that wants to create troubles for the government and added that Muslims were the first to be exposed to western education.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Arif Mohammad Khan talks also touches on the hijab ban, the protests during the triple talaq ban, the legal measures, and the Quranic teachings on the hijab controversy.

Here are the edited excerpts:

A report published by the National Statistical Office in 2020, titled ‘Household social consumption Education’ revealed that Muslims were performing worse than the SCs and STs in terms of academic marginalization. Where is this entire discussion of hijabs getting lost?

When you find a problem, then you not only try to find the solution of the problem. First you have to make a proper diagnosis. How the problem has been created? Have we thought about that?

In India, the Muslim were the first ones to be exposed to western education and at what cost? Sir Syed was branded a kafir. There were 68 fatwas against him. And finally, Maulvi Imdad Ali goes to Mecca and Medina and gets 8 fatwas from there, from every school of jurisprudence. And this fatwa exhorts that the Muslims of India not only to make sure that Sir Syed does not succeed in his mission but it goes to the extent of saying that Muslims who have the authority and power, it is their religious duty to make sure that he is beheaded. Only till a few years back, I would say even today, these very people are against girls going to school. Who is responsible for creating this situation? I do not know.

You are giving me statistics showing the marginalization of Muslims. I’m asking that we will have to find-out who is responsible for the maginalization of Muslims in the education-sector.

These are minor girls who say perhaps if they don’t wear the head-scarf, because again lost in this entire debate is the distinction between what is a hijab, what is a burqa, what is a niquab? If they don’t step out and learn, is it the family to be blamed or the girl?

The word ‘Hijab’ has occurred 7 times in the Quran. The term has been used in the context of the dress is khimaar and khimaar is like the shawl that you are using. The history tells us, and I’m quoting from the book of Saiyad Ameer Ali, he says that they used to keep Arab women, the dressing was such that their neck and the upper part of the chest was not covered. But at the same time, they were using khimaat.

I must also point-out that among the orthodox jews, the hair of a woman is considered as a private part of their body. They never display their hair.

On the other hand among the Muslims, particularly the early years of Islam, women were participating in battles, women were participating in all economic activities, women, when I say battle, if you recall the battle of Ohad, the Quriash women were leading the soldiers.

In a case where a man died, now the woman is supposed to stay at home to spend Iddat for three months. This woman comes to the prophet and says that my husband has died three days back and I have small children. If I stay at home for 3 months, then who will feed my children? The prophet says, “You have every right to go and look after your trees and take care of your children.”

So, essentially, that this is something kind of views that has been put forth. That’s why I want to know, Is Hijab an integral part of Islam?

That is exactly what I was coming to. What is integral, essential and intrinsic to the practice of Islam, why should it be decided by you or me or anybody else? Islam has clearly laid it down that there are 5 pillars of Islam. If Islam itself has these 5 pillars, who am I to add the 6th to it? Do I have the authority?

Is hijab included in the 5 pillars? The 5 pillars are clearly defined, clearly laid-down. Who are these people to try to change them?

Who are ‘These’ people? Who are you saying ‘these’?

People who were responsible for launching agitations in 1986, against the 1985 judgement of the supreme court. Same people who said that triple-divorce is a divine law. In 2017, what did they say?

In 2017, they were requesting the supreme court not to intervene but we will see that this practice comes to an end. who are these people? in 1996 they were saying that this law cannot be touched. My question is, did revelation stop after the prophet or is it still coming?

In 1967, I came to Aligarh. The Aligarh boys who had gone on an academic tour of Almora, and they were coming back and they were wearing pants, shirts and suits. To offer Friday prayers they went to a mosque in Bareilly. Almost all of them were beaten and they were pushed-out of the mosque. In this dress that you are wearing, prayer is not allowed. If you are wearing a watch, you were not allowed to enter the mosque. After 30 years it changes, do they receive new revelations?

For hundreds of years, fatwa was that for an Indian Muslim Hajj is not obligatory. Why? Because the shipping companies insisted on an identity card which will carry a photograph. And the Mullas said that a photograph is not permissible in Islam. Today, you see every Mulla sitting in TV studios. Now it has become permissible. have they received any new revelation? They have made a mockery of the religion. If it is essential, Islam has laid down everything in detail. You point out that where is the question of ‘if’.

In 2016, a single judge bench of Justice A Mohd Mushtak of Kerala High-court cited Quranic injunctions that covering the head and wearing long sleeve dress by women have been treated as an essential part of Islam. There have been other injunctions as well. These are the arguments that are being put forth by pro-hijab activists.

My point is that instead of quoting this one verdict, makes the position clear? We will mix-up too many things. Not that I don’t want you to cite all of these cases but then it will become too burdensome.

First, let us stick to the opinion of a judge who says quoting Quran that this is essential to the practice of Islam. I would like to see that verse. Simply because somebody says that according to the Quran it is intrisic, it does not become intrinsic.

We have examples from the prophet’s time where the prophet is speaking. He raises a question; women are on one-side and the men on the other. Surely in the mosques, women are not wearing hijabs and then prophet asked a question. No man replies but a woman stands-up and says what are you saying. Is she being looked at by the prophet? Is she being looked at by those who are sitting in the mosque or not? Leave all the other ladies aside.

Lady Sukaina, daughter of Hazrat Imam Hussain, all the poets, the writers used to gather at her place. Then you have the example of Aisha Talha, who is this lady? She was the daughter of Hazrat Talha, a close companion of the Prophet. Hazrat Aisha’s elder sister is married to Talha. That lady Talha has a daughter who is also name as Aisha. And, because prophet’s wife does not have a child, therefore, she informally adopts her. Now, where has she grown-up? In the house of the Prophet. And she is proverbially beautiful. Who is beautiful in the Arab-society? about whom the prophet mentions in their poetry that this lady is beautiful.

Her husband after marriage, her husband who the governor of Kufa, again the son of a companion of the prophet, he does not say that you are a Muslim woman, therefore you should veil her. He says that you are the wife of the governor of Kufa, why don’t you veil her. She said ‘Me and veil? God has put a stamp of beauty on me. I want people to see me and realize the grace of god in my beauty.’ They were not Muslims.

Then what will you tell those girls who are saying that the right to wear a hijab is a religious right which has been guaranteed to them by the constitution of India?

I ask them one question. In which college did you receive your school education?

Patna Women’s college.

I am asking about the school level education.

St. Joseph High School

That is what I wanted you to say. When you went to a Christian Missionary school, did you insist there that I will not follow your discipline and your dress code?

No. So, what are you saying that these girls are not able to understand their choice or are they pawns?

These girls are innocent girls. There are other forces. Don’t forget that after independence, for most part of the time, these people are opening 100 offices in Okhla. Every organisation claims to be an All-India organisation. Nobody outside of Okhla knows their name. They go from one minister’s house to the other minister, from one party to the other party and they were enjoying all the comforts without going through the vigours of elections.

Now, these people are not enjoying the same kind of privileges. Therefore, they don’t want to spare any opportunity where they can create problems for the establishment. And, in any case, they have a divisive mindset.

I ask this question to myself; we accept their argument. Hijab is no problem. For argument’s sake, we accept their argument. Now, an IPS Muslim girl, will she be able to wear a hijab while performing her duties? She won’t. And she’s not going to resign from her position. One society accepts that hijab is intrinsic.

Now, all her life she will have this feeling in her mind. A psychological confusion and sense of guilt will be created. It is only because of my career, my children and my family, I cannot give up my job and because of the job I can’t practice something that is essential for my faith.

In march of 2014, FIFA lifted the ban on head-scarves. In May 2015, the FIBA too lifted the ban on Hijabs. New-Zealand recently allowed women who wear Hijabs to join the police. This is what is being cited to say that this is progressive.

None of these instances addresses the subject that we are discussing today in India. Why? because they are allowing the male players if they want to wear a cap. It is that kind of Hijab.

What these people are saying is that their face should be covered. There is a hell of a difference between the two.

I ask you. You are very bright and intelligent and I’m not trying to praise you, I am so impressed with you. You are very bright, very intelligent anchor. With wearing a hijab, will you be able to perform your duties while anchoring at the news channel?

We follow decorum and I also believe that by choosing an institution which I did during my school years. I’ve made the choice that this is the path that I want to be on.

Who is denying the choice today? don’t go to these schools. you can go to the other one. There are others that allow hijab.

In last 3 months, I have attended 4 convocations. As governor and chancellor of 15 universities. do you know the amount of gold medals and awards that have been won by the girls? More than 74%.

In a veterinary university to my utter surprise, because I thought in a veterinary university, you deal with animals. I was surprised to see that out of all the medal winners, there was only one boy. And the number of Muslim girls who have won medal is nowhere less than any other community. You want to push them back their four walls of their house?

You will ask them to deal with animals while wearing hijabs? Have a heart. Please have a heart. Don’t become a victim.

