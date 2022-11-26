CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'They Must Live With It': Jaishankar Slams West for Complaining About India’s Stance on Ukraine War

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 11:03 IST

New Delhi, India

S Jaishankar reiterated that India has maintained a credible position in bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. (Image: YouTube/MEA)



Jaishankar has times and over mentioned that India in favour of peace. Even in the 77th UN Assembly, India strongly called for the need to end the war through diplomacy and reiterated its stand on the conflict.

The result of the G20 summit in Bali has shown the “correctness of PM Modi’s judgment on India’s stand in Ukraine war", said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at an event.

While speaking at the event, Jaishankar took a jibe at the western countries and said they “must live with it just as India lived with differences with them". “Tough luck, if it doesn’t meet your expectations,” added the minister at the event.

The foreign minister mentioned India has maintained a “credible" position and advocated to bring an end to Russia-Ukraine conflict and it is capable of working with others. S Jaishankar made this comments at an event by Times Now.

Jaishankar has times and over reiterated that India in favour of peace. Even in the 77th UN Assembly, India strongly called for the need to end the war through diplomacy and reiterated its stand on the conflict. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is one the side of peace and will remain firmly there.

“We are often asked whose side we are on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest. India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there,” Jaishankar said, according to news agency ANI.

“We are on the side that respects the UN Charter and its founding principles,” he added, reiterating India’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Jaishankar called for return to diplomacy and said that he is on the side that calls for dialogue. the Ukraine war remained the top agenda as every leader during the week reiterated the impact of the conflict.


