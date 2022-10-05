'They Say We're a Danger...': On Dussehra, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Talks About Minorities & Equality

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat today addressed a gathering of RSS Swayamsevaks in Nagpur on Dussehra and spoke about the treatment of minorities in the country and called for ending scare mongering and fights in the name of religion. During his customary Vijayadashami celebration speech he urged people to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace. He also said women must be empowered and society can’t progress without women.

Here are the top quotes from Mohan Bhagwat’s speech:

“Scare-mongering by some is being done that there is a danger to minorities because of us. This is neither the nature of Sangh nor of Hindus. Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace.”

“Temple, water, and cremation ground should be common for all. We should not fight over petty things. Talks like someone can ride a horse and the other person can’t, should have no place in society and we’ve to work towards it.”

“A type of obstacle that hinders our Sanatana Dharma is the creation of forces who are harmful to Bharat’s unity & progress. They spread Fake Narratives, encourage Anarchy, engage in Criminal acts, foment Terror, conflict & social unrest”

“The concept of Hindu Rashtra is being discussed all over. Many agree with the concept but have opposed the word ‘Hindu’ and prefer to use other words. We don’t have any issues with that. For the clarity of concept – we will keep emphasising on the word ‘Hindu’, not just for others, but for ourselves”

“Religion-based population imbalance is an important subject that cannot be ignored. Population imbalances can lead to changes in geographical boundaries. Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, greed and infiltration are among big reasons”

“People should raise their voices against what’s wrong, but must do so by acting within the framework of the law. Raising one’s voice against wrong should become normal, but we must all stay united as one”

