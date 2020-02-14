'They Think They Can Wrap the Flag Like a Shield': On Pulwama Attack Anniversary, Shashi Tharoor Jabs Centre

Thiruvanthapuram: A year after over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a dastardly suicide attack In in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, senior Congress leader and Thiruvanthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor took potshots at the Centre saying the BJP ‘cloaks itself in the flag’ to avoid all criticism.

“On the anniversary of the #PulwamaAttack, I salute the martyrs, mourn w/their families &thank the soldiers who take risks every day to keep our country safe. But India should not wait any more for accountability. Has there been a serious investigation into what happened? (sic),” he said in a tweet.

Paying homage to the slain soldiers, Tharoor raised questions on the status of the investigation in the case.

"We are all patriots, but that does not mean we are incompetent patriots. We cannot be irresponsible patriots," Tharoor said, adding that questions need to be raised on if there has been an enquiry and what was found out in the inquiry.

Referring to the case of J&K police officer Devinder Singh who was caught while ferrying militants, Tharoor asked if there was any other collusion that enabled the terrorists to kill the soldiers.

Pinning the responsibility of safety of the soldiers on the government, Throor said, "Where is the accountability? Who is responsible? Was there carelessness? Was there conspiracy? One year on and we have no answers. This is an insult to the martyrs. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party is totally justified in raising these questions. The problem with the BJP is that they think that they can wrap the flag around them like a shield and they can’t be questioned on national security and defence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.