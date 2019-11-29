Take the pledge to vote

'They Understand GDP as Godse Divisive Politics': Congress Hits out at Centre over Fall in Growth

After the second-quarter numbers revealed that GDP had fallen to 4.5%, Congress' Randeep Surjewala said that the state of the economy is in a virtual 'free-fall'.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
File photo of Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government over the GDP growth falling to 4.5 per cent, and said this is the lowest GDP recorded in six years. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that for the BJP, the GDP was "Godse Divisive Politics". He was referring to the ongoing row surrounding a BJP MP's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

"India's GDP has collapsed to an abysmal 4.5%. We are in a virtual free-fall. We are in a virtual free-fall. This is the lowest GDP quarter in 6 years. But why is the BJP celebrating? Because their understanding of GDP (Godse Divisive Politics) suggests double digit growth levels. All in the perspective," he said on Twitter.

India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.

