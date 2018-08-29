'They Were Providing Logistical Support to Naxals’: Centre Defends Arrest of Activists

The Union government has come out in full support of the Maharashtra police’s crackdown on activists across the country.A top official of Ministry of Home Affairs said that there is evidence to show that the arrested accused were “abetting and giving logistical support to Naxals."In a multi-city crackdown, Maharashtra police on Tuesday raided the home of several prominent Left-wing activists, writers and lawyers and arrested five over alleged Maoist links. The arrests in a probe related to the Bhima-Koregaon violence created a hue and cry among other human rights activists.The Bhima-Koregaon violence in Pune last year was allegedly triggered by the Elgar Parishad, a conclave that was attended by several Leftist organizations and activists on December 31 last year."Writing and propagating an ideology is different but action has to be taken if your action is beyond writing. If you provide financial and logistical support, you are aiding and supporting the violence," the official said.MHA officials said that there is also evidence to prove that the activists arrested have been trying to forge alliance with terror organisations. "Maharashtra police has evidence to suggest that these people have begun to forge alliances with other organisations which have nothing to do with leftist ideology. The only common thing is common enemy," a top home ministry officer told CNN News18.Slamming the political criticism, the home ministry said that there is no political motive to the action and it is purely based on evidence."In earlier government too arrests have happened. From G N Saibaba to Kobad Gandhi, Naxal sympathisers have been arrested in the previous regime too," an official said.