'They'll Switch on AC But Will Use Blanket, Want to Exercise But Will Drive Down to Gym': PM Modi Wants Indians to be 'Pro-planet'

Stressing that “climate change goes beyond policy making”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday explained how using air conditioners and going to nearby gyms are leading to more energy consumption.

“Some of us prefer to keep our ACs switched on at 16 or 18 degrees and then use a blanket too. With each dropping temperature, the consumption of energy increases. We should try and keep the air conditioners at a temperature that makes us feel pleasant without a blanket. Some of us like to work out in gyms but for that workout, we drive and reach the exercise centre. Why can’t we simply walk down or use a bicycle?” PM Modi said at the global launch of ‘Mission LiFE’ in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

He further lauded the “pro-planet people” for using LED bulbs to reduce energy consumption. “I am happy to tell at that over 160 crore Indians now use LED bulbs that has led to reduction of 100 million tonne of carbon dioxide every year,” the prime minister added.

Mission LiFe is expected to be an India-led global mass movement to ensure individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister’s Office.

It will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

France, Argentina, Georgia, and Estonia sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the launch of the Mission LiFE movement (Lifestyle for the Environment).

