English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Thief Returns Stolen Gold Ornaments With an Apology Note
Police said no case has been registered as the man has returned the gold.
Representative image.(Photo: Reuters/Sivaram V)
Ambalapuzha, Kerala: A man who stole gold ornaments from a house here returned it two days later with an apology letter.
The thief had gained entry into the house in Thakazhi panchayat when the family was away attending a relative's wedding on Tuesday.
The intruder broke open the back door and took away the valuables — a finger ring, earring and a locket kept in the almirah.
When the family returned, they realised the house was burgled and immediately informed the police.
However, by then the thief seemed to have second thoughts about his misdemeanour and returned the ornaments to the owner with an apology letter, pleading not to get him arrested.
"Please do not get me arrested. Pardon me. I am sorry. The mistake I have committed is due to my extreme conditions," he said in the letter.
Police said no case has been registered as the man has returned the gold.
Also Watch
The thief had gained entry into the house in Thakazhi panchayat when the family was away attending a relative's wedding on Tuesday.
The intruder broke open the back door and took away the valuables — a finger ring, earring and a locket kept in the almirah.
When the family returned, they realised the house was burgled and immediately informed the police.
However, by then the thief seemed to have second thoughts about his misdemeanour and returned the ornaments to the owner with an apology letter, pleading not to get him arrested.
"Please do not get me arrested. Pardon me. I am sorry. The mistake I have committed is due to my extreme conditions," he said in the letter.
Police said no case has been registered as the man has returned the gold.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing a Test Call, Skipper Kohli Says It is Possible
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Answer To Anyone Offering Her a Bollywood Film is Quite Straight
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor