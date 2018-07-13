GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thief Returns Stolen Gold Ornaments With an Apology Note

Police said no case has been registered as the man has returned the gold.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2018, 2:36 PM IST
Representative image.(Photo: Reuters/Sivaram V)
Ambalapuzha, Kerala: A man who stole gold ornaments from a house here returned it two days later with an apology letter.

The thief had gained entry into the house in Thakazhi panchayat when the family was away attending a relative's wedding on Tuesday.

The intruder broke open the back door and took away the valuables — a finger ring, earring and a locket kept in the almirah.

When the family returned, they realised the house was burgled and immediately informed the police.

However, by then the thief seemed to have second thoughts about his misdemeanour and returned the ornaments to the owner with an apology letter, pleading not to get him arrested.

"Please do not get me arrested. Pardon me. I am sorry. The mistake I have committed is due to my extreme conditions," he said in the letter.

Police said no case has been registered as the man has returned the gold.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
