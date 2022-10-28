CHANGE LANGUAGE
Thief Steals Jewellery from Kerala Temple, Prays to Deity Before Fleeing
1-MIN READ

Thief Steals Jewellery from Kerala Temple, Prays to Deity Before Fleeing

IANS

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 11:46 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

A picture, believed to be screen grabs from the CCTV visuals of the temple, showing a person with his face covered praying before the deity (IANS Photo)

A picture, believed to be screen grabs from the CCTV visuals of the temple, showing a person with his face covered praying before the deity (IANS Photo)

The bizarre incident took place at the Aroor Puthenangadi Sreekumara Vilasam temple.

A thief decamped with jewellery stored in a Kerala temple but not before praying before the deity on Friday morning.

The bizarre incident took place at the Aroor Puthenangadi Sreekumara Vilasam temple.

A picture, believed to be screen grabs from the CCTV visuals of the temple, showing a person with his face covered praying before the deity, has gone viral on social media.

The locals realised that the temple was robbed of its precious jewellery when the temple authorities arrived as usual early in the morning and found the doors of the sanctum sanctorum open.

Later, it was found out that the jewellery was also missing.

The local police have begun their probe.

first published:October 28, 2022, 11:46 IST
last updated:October 28, 2022, 11:46 IST