The police personnel gave the bikers a chase before finally intercepting them at some distance. Seeing the police, one of the miscreants swallowed the mangalsutra.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2018, 10:39 PM IST
Thief Swallows Stolen Mangalsutra, MP Cops Recover It From Inside His Belly
Police recovered a gold chain and seven gold pearls from the thief's belly. (Image: News18)
Bhopal: Often making news for slackness and botched up functioning, Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday exhibited plenty of alertness by arresting a thief who had snatched a mangalsutra from an elderly woman and recovering the stolen jewellery from inside his belly.

Resident of Defence Colony area in Jabalpur, the 70-year-old woman was lying in her courtyard on Thursday when two bike-borne men approached her house, snatched the mangalsutra and fled.

As the woman raised an alarm, locals gathered and informed the Civil Lines police station.

The police personnel acted swiftly and gave the bikers a chase before finally intercepting them at some distance. Seeing the police, one of the miscreants swallowed the mangalsutra.

This, however, failed to dismiss the police as they took the thief, Suraj Kumar to a medical college and got him operated upon to extract the gold chain and seven gold pearls from his belly.

During further interrogation, the thieves confessed to the police of using a stolen bike for the snatching bid. The listed criminals were out only recently after completing a jail term in another crime.

Superintendent of Police, Shashikant Shukla praised the officers for their swiftness and announced Rs 10,000 reward for them.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
