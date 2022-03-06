CHANGE LANGUAGE
Thieves Attempt to Break ATM, Flee and Stop Police Car to Ask for Lift and Get Caught

Two thieves, who attempted to loot an ATM, were caught.(PTI)

Two thieves, who tried to loot an ATM, were chased away by the residents of the place and eventually, caught by the police.

Soumya Kalasa

Two thieves Sachin (19) and Gagan broke into an ATM in Melekote cross of Doddaballapur in the wee hours a few days ago, having gone well prepared with all the necessary tools to break the device and loot the money. People around the ATM, however, noticed it and alerted the police. The residents chased the thieves and they dropped all their tools at the spot and ran away. Despite being chased, the thieves escaped.

Two policemen, in plain clothes, arrived at the spot, inspected the area and confiscated the tools. Since they couldn’t find the thieves nearby, they left. On their way back to the police station, two men stopped their car and asked for a lift. The policemen stopped the car and let the two men in.

While driving back, they inquired them about who they were and from they were coming. Suspicious of them, the police drove them straight to the police station and questioned them. It turned out that they were the men who attempted to loot the ATM.

Within hours of trying to break the ATM, the thieves, unknowingly, walked directly into the police station.

“Good that they were caught, I appreciate the policemen who found something fishy in the two thieves. We, the villagers can now have a sound sleep. If they were not caught, we would always be in the fear of getting robbed. All that ends well is good" said Rathnakara, a shopkeeper at Melekote cross where the attempted theft happened.

first published:March 06, 2022, 17:34 IST