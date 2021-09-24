Thieves Break Into Gorakhpur House, Alarm Rings in US; Know What Happened Next

Two thieves have been arrested by police in Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh after they broke into a house and the house owner got an alert on his mobile phone from the security system installed at the house. The house owner immediately informed the local police about the incident after which the police nabbed the miscreants.

Pushpendra Singh, a resident of Madarhan area of Barhalganj, is now living in the United States. He has installed a security system along with CCTV cameras in his house in Badhalganj police station area of Gorakhpur. When the thieves entered this empty house at around 2am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday the sensor technology raised the alarm on Pushpendra Singh’s mobile.

The two thieves targeted the house as no one currently lives in this house. When the thieves broke into the house it was day time in the US. As the thieves broke into the house Pushpendra an alarm rang on Pushpendr’a mobile phone. He could see the thieves entering his house through the CCTV camera software. He immediately informed the policemen at Barhalganj police station.

After getting the information, the Barhalganj police raided the house and both the thieves were arrested.

According to police the arrested thieves had carried out similar crimes in the same area in the past. However, the house owner living in the US has not yet lodged a formal complaint and due to this police are not able to proceed further in the case.

The Barhalganj police station In-Charge Manoj Kumar Rai said, “The police had reached the spot after receiving the information of the incident through a phone call of Pushpendra Singh from the US and the suspected youth were detained by our team. Appropriate action will be taken after investigating the matter.”

According to the local residents, the accused are the same person who had snatched Rs 500 rupees from a student two days ago.

