Bengaluru: Thieves Use Gas Cutter to Open ATM, Burn Rs 19 Lakh Cash Instead

In a bid to break open an ATM machine of Canara Bank, thieves accidentally burned currency notes worth Rs 19 lakh in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara area, according to a report. The police told the Times of India, that 2,965 currency notes of Rs 100 denomination, 1,911 notes of Rs 200 denomination and 2,573 notes of Rs 500 denomination, totalling Rs 19.65 lakh were in the cassette inside the vending machine that was destroyed after thieves tried to open it with a gas cutter.

The police registered a case under IPC sections 380 (burglary) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments), based on a complaint by Raja G, a manager of the firm, FSS.

The incident took place between May 14-15 according to a complaint registered by a private company responsible for the maintenance of the ATM kiosk.

The police however noted that instead of immediately raising an alert, the firm took time to file a complaint to authorities and said the company has yet to provide them with CCTV footage.

However, the firm has told the police the matter was first discussed with its legal team, leading to a delay in filing a complaint.

The police have summoned the Raja and will be issuing a notice to the company seeking an explanation and more details about the incident.

In April, a thief stole a JCB machine and used it to dislodge and take away an ATM in the Sangli district of western Maharashtra. A CCTV footage from the ATM centre showing the JCB machine being used to dislodge the cash machine has gone viral on social media.

