Thieves Steal ATM With Rs 25 Lakh in Aurangabad, CCTV Captures Act; Probe Ordered

Aurangabad: Thieves on Saturday fled with an ATM containing over Rs 25 lakh in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day in the Beed Bypass locality here and CCTV cameras in the vicinity managed to capture the act, Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Khade said.

"CCTV footage shows the accused fleeing with the automated teller machine in a Scorpio vehicle. Efforts are on to track them down," Khade said.

Incidentally, the Reserve Bank on June 14 had asked banks to ensure their ATMs are grouted to a wall, pillar, or floor by September-end, except those installed in high secured premises such as airports, to enhance security of the cash vending machines.

The recommendation was made by a Committee on Currency Movement (CCM) set up by the RBI in 2016 to review the entire gamut of security of treasure in transit.

Further, banks may also consider rolling out a comprehensive e-surveillance mechanism at the ATMs to ensure timely alerts and quick response, the RBI had said at the time.