Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Thieves Steal ATM With Rs 25 Lakh in Aurangabad, CCTV Captures Act; Probe Ordered

The CCTV footage has captured the entire act of accused fleeing with the automated teller machine in a Scorpio vehicle and efforts are on to track them, according to police.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thieves Steal ATM With Rs 25 Lakh in Aurangabad, CCTV Captures Act; Probe Ordered
Image for representation purpose
Loading...

Aurangabad: Thieves on Saturday fled with an ATM containing over Rs 25 lakh in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day in the Beed Bypass locality here and CCTV cameras in the vicinity managed to capture the act, Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Khade said.

"CCTV footage shows the accused fleeing with the automated teller machine in a Scorpio vehicle. Efforts are on to track them down," Khade said.

Incidentally, the Reserve Bank on June 14 had asked banks to ensure their ATMs are grouted to a wall, pillar, or floor by September-end, except those installed in high secured premises such as airports, to enhance security of the cash vending machines.

The recommendation was made by a Committee on Currency Movement (CCM) set up by the RBI in 2016 to review the entire gamut of security of treasure in transit.

Further, banks may also consider rolling out a comprehensive e-surveillance mechanism at the ATMs to ensure timely alerts and quick response, the RBI had said at the time.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram