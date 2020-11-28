News18 Logo

Thieves Steal ATM Containing Over Rs 28 Lakh in Maharashtra's Jalna

A private security guard moves past a signboard of a bank automated teller machine (ATM) in India. (Representative Image: REUTERS)

The incident took place in the early hours of the day when one of the men uprooted the ATM attached to a bank, carried it to a vehicle parked nearby and drove away, an official from Chandanjhira police station said.

Unidentified persons decamped with an ATM containing cash of over Rs 28 lakh in Nagewadi area of Maharashtra's Jalna city on Saturday, police said.

The machine contained cash to the tune of Rs 28.64 lakh, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the bank manager, a manhunt has been launched for the unidentified accused, the official added.


