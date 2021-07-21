Thieves Trigger Blast at Pune ATM Centre, Flee with Over Rs 28 Lakh Cash

Unidentified men allegedly triggered an explosion at an ATM centre and decamped with over Rs 28 lakh cash at Chakan MIDC in Maharashtra's Pune in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The thieves, possibly two, allegedly used explosives to trigger a blast at the ATM centre in Bhamboli in Chakan MIDC, an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

"It seems like the thieves used some explosives and triggered a blast in the machine and decamped with Rs 28 lakh to 30 lakh cash in the wee hours of the day," said Manchak Ippar, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad police. A forensics team had visited the spot and took the samples to verify what kind of explosive material was used for the blast, he said. "We are yet to ascertain if the thieves used a TNT detonator, gelatine sticks or any other explosive material," the official said, adding that the CCTV footage shows two thieves.

