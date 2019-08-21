Thin Attendance in Over 750 Middle Schools in Kashmir as Parents Remain Apprehensive About Security
In South Kashmir, only 2-3 per cent attendance of students was registered while in some areas of North Kashmir, the students' attendance was up to 50 per cent.
A Kashmiri school staff member cleans a deserted classroom in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP)
Srinagar: As many as 774 middle schools out of 3,000 reopened on Wednesday in Kashmir for the first time since August 5 when the restrictions were imposed in the valley in the wake of Centre's decision to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Primary schools across the valley were reopened from Monday. However, the attendance remained thin as parents were still apprehensive about sending their children to schools.
Stray incidents of stone pelting in some parts of the Kashmir Valley was reported during the day but these were dealt with locally, Director, Information and Public Relations, Syed Sehrish Asgar, told reporters at the daily briefing here on Wednesday.
Some private schools also started functioning in the valley, she said.
The official said 60-80 per cent teachers were present though the attendance of students was less in the schools.
She said 80-90 per cent attendance of government employees was registered in various offices of deputy commissioners in the valley.
The official said hospitals and banks are functioning normally in Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam also reviewed the transportation arrangements for taking out fruits from the Kashmir
Valley to different terminal markets in the country, she said.
There was no restriction in place in Jammu region where no law and order incidents were reported.
