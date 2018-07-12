English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Third Child Who Was 'Sold' by Missionaries of Charity in Jharkhand Rescued
A police source said that all four babies "sold" so far were from the Nirmal Hriday located at Jail Road in Ranchi in the last one year. The three rescued children have been sent to a shelter home, while search for the fourth child is still on, the source said.
Image for representation only.
Ranchi: Police on Wednesday rescued one more child, allegedly sold by a Ranchi shelter home run by Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity, from Jharkhand's Simdega district, taking the total number of rescued children to three.
"Of the four children allegedly sold (by the shelter home), the third child was rescued today from Simdega. A few people have been detained for questioning in this regard," Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anis Gupta said.
He said a search for the fourth child was on.
The police came to know about the child of Simdega after questioning the two people arrested in this connection, police sources said.
A source claimed that all the four babies were sold from the Nirmal Hriday located at Jail Road in Ranchi during the past one year.
All the three rescued babies have been sent to a shelter home, the source said.
The 'racket' came to light after a woman employee and the in-charge of the local Nirmal Hriday were arrested on the charge of selling a child born to a minor inmate of the shelter home earlier this month.
The arrests were made following a complaint by Rupa Verma, the chairperson of Ranchi Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
A couple from Uttar Pradesh had approached Verma, saying that the Nirmal Hriday took away a child they had been given in May against a payment of Rs 1.2 lakh.
The source said another baby, allegedly sold by the same Nirmal Hriday, was rescued from Morabadi area of Ranchi on July 8.
Also Watch
"Of the four children allegedly sold (by the shelter home), the third child was rescued today from Simdega. A few people have been detained for questioning in this regard," Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anis Gupta said.
He said a search for the fourth child was on.
The police came to know about the child of Simdega after questioning the two people arrested in this connection, police sources said.
A source claimed that all the four babies were sold from the Nirmal Hriday located at Jail Road in Ranchi during the past one year.
All the three rescued babies have been sent to a shelter home, the source said.
The 'racket' came to light after a woman employee and the in-charge of the local Nirmal Hriday were arrested on the charge of selling a child born to a minor inmate of the shelter home earlier this month.
The arrests were made following a complaint by Rupa Verma, the chairperson of Ranchi Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
A couple from Uttar Pradesh had approached Verma, saying that the Nirmal Hriday took away a child they had been given in May against a payment of Rs 1.2 lakh.
The source said another baby, allegedly sold by the same Nirmal Hriday, was rescued from Morabadi area of Ranchi on July 8.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante worth Rs 4 Crore Catches Fire at Petrol Pump, Completely Destroyed [Video]
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- 'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Shares First Glimpse Of His Niece in an Instagram Post; See Pics