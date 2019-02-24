English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Third Corpse Detected in Meghalaya After Navy's ROV Loses Grip on Highly Decomposed Second Body
The rescue teams are facing difficulties as the water levels inside the flooded mine remain constant and the delay is leading to further deterioration of the bodies.
File photo of rescue operations underway at the rat-hole mine in Meghalaya.
Loading...
New Delhi: Rescue teams have detected the third body from a rat-hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia hills district and attempts are being made to retrieve it. The body is said to be completely decomposed. Two months have passed since 15 miners were trapped in the flooded mine.
The first body was retrieved on January 24, more than a month after the accident. Two days later, another body was located. The rescue teams, led by the Navy, ‘lost’ the second body after it slipped out of the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).
The rescue teams are facing difficulties as the water levels inside the flooded mine remain constant and the delay is leading to further deterioration of the bodies.
The Navy will conduct an overnight operation to pull out the third body.
Heavy duty pumps have been installed to reduce the water levels to facilitate the retrieval of the corpses.
The first body was retrieved on January 24, more than a month after the accident. Two days later, another body was located. The rescue teams, led by the Navy, ‘lost’ the second body after it slipped out of the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).
The rescue teams are facing difficulties as the water levels inside the flooded mine remain constant and the delay is leading to further deterioration of the bodies.
The Navy will conduct an overnight operation to pull out the third body.
Heavy duty pumps have been installed to reduce the water levels to facilitate the retrieval of the corpses.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Total Dhamaal Collection Day 2: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Sets Box Office on Fire
- India's Proposed Policy for E-commerce Wants Data Localisation And Measures to Combat Counterfeit Products
- Firebrand Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra's Production Treats Rape With a Touch of Superficiality
- Nick Jonas' Sister-in-law Danielle to Trolls: Everyone Should Stop Thinking We Don’t Like Priyanka
- Man Utd Aim to Dent Liverpool Title Dream and Boost Top-four Hopes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results