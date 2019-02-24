Third Corpse Detected in Meghalaya After Navy's ROV Loses Grip on Highly Decomposed Second Body

Rescue teams have detected the third body from a rat-hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia hills district and attempts are being made to retrieve it. The body is said to be completely decomposed. Two months have passed since 15 miners were trapped in the flooded mine.The first body was retrieved on January 24, more than a month after the accident. Two days later, another body was located. The rescue teams, led by the Navy, ‘lost’ the second body after it slipped out of the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).The rescue teams are facing difficulties as the water levels inside the flooded mine remain constant and the delay is leading to further deterioration of the bodies.The Navy will conduct an overnight operation to pull out the third body.Heavy duty pumps have been installed to reduce the water levels to facilitate the retrieval of the corpses.