Third Covid Wave May Hit Karnataka in October, More Young Population at Risk: Expert Panel

As Karnataka grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, an analysis by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) said that the state is likely to face a third wave in October-November this year.

A report in The Times of India said that the second wave will flatten by July after peaking in May and recur by October 2021.

TAC chief Dr MK Sudarshan said that the younger population would be more affected by third wave. “Fully vaccinated senior citizens would be safe by then. Those below 18 years would be most vulnerable,” he reportedly said.

Expert says that the third wave will be definitely there and preparation to tackle it must be taken seriously. Dr CN Manjunath, head of Covid-19 expert committee said all precautionary measures, restrictions on gatherings, religious events, political rallies, local body elections and fairs must be continued till December 2021.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the 15-lakh mark with the biggest single-day spike of 48,296 cases, while 217 fatalities took the toll to 15,523, the health department said on Friday. The previous high in the state was on April 28, when 39,047 cases were reported.

There are 3,82,690 active cases at present. Among the 217 deaths reported on Friday, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 93, Hassan 19, Mysuru 13, Ballari 11, Dharwad 7, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Bidar (six each) Kodagu, Mandya, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, three each in Vijayapura, Kolar and Bagalkote (five each).

It said 96.81 lakh people had so far received both the first and second shots of the covid-19 vaccine.

