English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Third Generation of Tibetans Adopting Indian Culture and Language, Says Himachal Governor
A video message of Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama was broadcast on the occasion in which he expressed gratitude to the people of Himachal Pradesh.
Exiled Tibetan Buddhist monks conduct ceremonial prayers to welcome their New Year called Losar in Dharmsala, India. (File Image: AP)
Loading...
Shimla: The third generation of the Tibetan community is contributing towards the progress of the country by adopting India's culture and language, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat said Monday.
Devvrat was addressing the 'Thank You Himachal' public event organised at the historical Ridge area here by the Central Tibetan Administration and Tibetans living in Himachal Pradesh to mark the completion of 60 years of the Tibetan community in exile in India.
A video message of Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama was broadcast on the occasion in which he expressed gratitude to the people of Himachal Pradesh.
Stating that India has a culture of 'Athithi Devo Bhava', Devvrat said India and Tibet have maintained integral culture and business relationships for centuries. The people of the Tibetan community in exile are living with love, affection, unity and goodwill in this country, he said, adding that it was their greatness that they always expressed gratitude to the people of India.
The governor also inaugurated an exhibition put up by the Central Tibetan Administration on this occasion. Dr. Lobsang Sangay, Sikyong (president) of the Central Tibetan Administration, said the love, protection and acceptance that they received in India in the last 60 years reflected the greatness of the Indian culture. He called India his second home.
The artists of the Tibetan community presented the 'Maitri Song' in Hindi. Irrigation and Public Health Minister Thakur Mahender Singh, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Central Tibetan Administration Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Finance Minister Karma Yeshi and Health Minister Choekyong Wangchuk were present on the occasion.
Devvrat was addressing the 'Thank You Himachal' public event organised at the historical Ridge area here by the Central Tibetan Administration and Tibetans living in Himachal Pradesh to mark the completion of 60 years of the Tibetan community in exile in India.
A video message of Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama was broadcast on the occasion in which he expressed gratitude to the people of Himachal Pradesh.
Stating that India has a culture of 'Athithi Devo Bhava', Devvrat said India and Tibet have maintained integral culture and business relationships for centuries. The people of the Tibetan community in exile are living with love, affection, unity and goodwill in this country, he said, adding that it was their greatness that they always expressed gratitude to the people of India.
The governor also inaugurated an exhibition put up by the Central Tibetan Administration on this occasion. Dr. Lobsang Sangay, Sikyong (president) of the Central Tibetan Administration, said the love, protection and acceptance that they received in India in the last 60 years reflected the greatness of the Indian culture. He called India his second home.
The artists of the Tibetan community presented the 'Maitri Song' in Hindi. Irrigation and Public Health Minister Thakur Mahender Singh, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Central Tibetan Administration Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Finance Minister Karma Yeshi and Health Minister Choekyong Wangchuk were present on the occasion.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Messi But Argentina 'Have to' Beat Brazil, Says Sergio Romero
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Sindhu, Saina to Lead Indian Challenge in Denmark Open Badminton
- Post Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar to be Replaced by This Actor in Housefull 4?
- Bryan Adams Witnessed Something Unusual During His Performance in Gurgaon. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...