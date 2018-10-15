Third Generation of Tibetans Adopting Indian Culture and Language, Says Himachal Governor

The third generation of the Tibetan community is contributing towards the progress of the country by adopting India's culture and language, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat said Monday.Devvrat was addressing the 'Thank You Himachal' public event organised at the historical Ridge area here by the Central Tibetan Administration and Tibetans living in Himachal Pradesh to mark the completion of 60 years of the Tibetan community in exile in India.A video message of Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama was broadcast on the occasion in which he expressed gratitude to the people of Himachal Pradesh.Stating that India has a culture of 'Athithi Devo Bhava', Devvrat said India and Tibet have maintained integral culture and business relationships for centuries. The people of the Tibetan community in exile are living with love, affection, unity and goodwill in this country, he said, adding that it was their greatness that they always expressed gratitude to the people of India.The governor also inaugurated an exhibition put up by the Central Tibetan Administration on this occasion. Dr. Lobsang Sangay, Sikyong (president) of the Central Tibetan Administration, said the love, protection and acceptance that they received in India in the last 60 years reflected the greatness of the Indian culture. He called India his second home.The artists of the Tibetan community presented the 'Maitri Song' in Hindi. Irrigation and Public Health Minister Thakur Mahender Singh, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Central Tibetan Administration Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Finance Minister Karma Yeshi and Health Minister Choekyong Wangchuk were present on the occasion.