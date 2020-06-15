Third in 24 Hours, 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gujarat's Rajkot

Ahmedabad: A 4.4 magnitude struck near Gujarat's Rajkot at 12:57 pm on Monday according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country. The epicentre was 83 km northwest of Rajkot.

This is the third quake in 24 hours. On Sunday, Rajkot felt the tremors around 8:13 pm, following which an aftershock of 3.1 magnitude was felt six minutes later.

"Entire Saurashtra and north Gujarat regions, including Ahmedabad, felt the impact of the quake. The aftershock was of a lower intensity. There is no report of any major damage to life and property from any area after the quake," Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was quoted by news agency PTI.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had held telephone conversations with the District Collectors of Kutch, Rajkot and Patan, regions where the quake was felt and from where tremors were reported. His office said officials had been told to report damages and activate disaster management cells if needed.