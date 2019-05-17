English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Third Indian mountaineer Dies While Scaling Fifth-highest Mountain in the World
Hundreds of climbers flock to Nepal each year which is home to several world's highest mountains during the spring season that begins around March and ends in June.
Image Credits: NPS Photo / Claire Abendroth
Kathmandu: An Indian climber has died in Nepal while descending the summit of Mount Makalu during an expedition to the world's fifth highest mountain, an official said on Friday, days after two mountaineers from the country perished in the Himalayan nation.
Narayan Singh died at camp 4 on Thursday night while climbing down from the 8,485-meter summit, Nepal Tourism Ministry official Mira Acharya said. "Indian climber Narayan Singh died in Mt. Makalu. He died at camp 4 while descending the summit," Acharya told PTI.
Two Indian climbers from West Bengal - Biplab Baidya (48) and Kuntal Karar (46) - died in Nepal on Wednesday due to high altitude sickness near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third tallest peak. Another climber from Chile is missing from above Camp IV of Mount Kanchenjunga since Wednesday evening.
Makalu is the fifth highest mountain in the world. It is located in the Mahalangur Himalayas 19-kilometer southeast of Mount Everest, on the border between Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region, China.
Hundreds of climbers flock each year to Nepal - home to several of the world's highest mountains, to scale Himalayan peaks during the spring season that begins around March and ends in June.
