Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Third Indian mountaineer Dies While Scaling Fifth-highest Mountain in the World

Hundreds of climbers flock to Nepal each year which is home to several world's highest mountains during the spring season that begins around March and ends in June.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Third Indian mountaineer Dies While Scaling Fifth-highest Mountain in the World
Image Credits: NPS Photo / Claire Abendroth
Loading...
Kathmandu: An Indian climber has died in Nepal while descending the summit of Mount Makalu during an expedition to the world's fifth highest mountain, an official said on Friday, days after two mountaineers from the country perished in the Himalayan nation.

Narayan Singh died at camp 4 on Thursday night while climbing down from the 8,485-meter summit, Nepal Tourism Ministry official Mira Acharya said. "Indian climber Narayan Singh died in Mt. Makalu. He died at camp 4 while descending the summit," Acharya told PTI.

Two Indian climbers from West Bengal - Biplab Baidya (48) and Kuntal Karar (46) - died in Nepal on Wednesday due to high altitude sickness near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third tallest peak. Another climber from Chile is missing from above Camp IV of Mount Kanchenjunga since Wednesday evening.

Makalu is the fifth highest mountain in the world. It is located in the Mahalangur Himalayas 19-kilometer southeast of Mount Everest, on the border between Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region, China.

Hundreds of climbers flock each year to Nepal - home to several of the world's highest mountains, to scale Himalayan peaks during the spring season that begins around March and ends in June.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram