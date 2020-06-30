Third Round of Corps Commander-Level Talks Between India, China to De-escalate Border Tensions Begins

The third round of Corps Commander-level talks between Indian and Chinese militaries has begun in an attempt to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ladakh and finalise modalities for disengagement of troops from the sensitive region.

The talks are taking place in Chushul sector on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The first two meetings had taken place at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC.

"This time the talks will be held in Chushul on the Indian side. The last two meetings were held in Moldo on the Chinese side," government sources had said on Monday, adding the agenda of the meeting would be to take forward the proposals made by both the countries for disengagement.

The two sides are expected to deliberate on the implementation of an agreement arrived at the first round of the Lt General talks on June 6, the sources said. "All contentious areas during the current standoff will be discussed to stabilise the situation," they added.



At the first meeting on June 6, the two sides had agreed to disengage at multiple locations and India had asked the Chinese to return to their pre-May 4 military positions along the LAC.

On June 22, the talks between the Indian and Chinese military delegates continued for around 11 hours. The dialogue was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and there was "mutual consensus to disengage".

"Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed," the Indian Army had later said.

The meeting between 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin happened on the lines of the one they held at the Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting (BPM) point in eastern Ladakh on June 6.

Also, a Major General-level dialogue took place for three consecutive days after the violent clash at Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley on June 15 left 20 Indian soldiers dead. The three-day talks were carried out to ease the situation and to get 10 Indian soldiers released, including four officers, who were in captivity.

