Third Round of Mizoram-Assam Boundary Talks to Be Held on Nov 4 to Find Amicable Solution

The third round of inter-state boundary talks between Mizoram and Assam would be held on November 4 in Guwahati, a Home department official said here on Thursday. The Assam government on Thursday intimated to the Mizoram Home department to hold a minister-level meeting in Guwahati on November 4 to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute, the official said.

While the Mizoram delegation would be headed by Home minister Lalchamliana, Assam Border Protection and Development minister Atul Bora is expected to lead the Assam team, he said. Mizoram shares a 164.6 km long inter-state boundary with Assam.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending and vexed issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933. While the 509 square miles stretch of land notified as inner line reserve forest in 1875 was considered by Mizoram as its historical boundary, Assam regarded the survey of India’s Map as it’s constitutional boundary.

A violent clash took place in the disputed area near Vairengte village on the National Highway – 306 in July last leading to the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam when security forces of both states exchanged fire.

