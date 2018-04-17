English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Third Telangana Judge Arrested in a Month over Corruption Charges
The ACB on Tuesday arrested judge S Radhakrishna Murthy, metropolitan session judge in Hyderabad’s Nampalli Court, along with two lawyers. Murthy was accused of taking a bribe of Rs. 7.5 lakh to grant bail to an accused in a case.
Representative Picture. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Another judge was arrested in Telangana over corruption charges on Tuesday. In the last month, this is the third case of a judge being arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
The ACB on Tuesday arrested judge S Radhakrishna Murthy, metropolitan session judge in Hyderabad’s Nampalli Court, along with two lawyers. Murthy was accused of taking a bribe of Rs. 7.5 lakh to grant bail to an accused in a case.
The ACB even raided Murthy’s house and found assets exceeding his income as a judge. The ACB has reportedly also recovered the phone on which the deal to exchange money for bail was discussed by the judge. Murthy was hearing a drug-related case against an engineering student. Two lawyers, MK Srinivasan and G Satish Kumar, are said to have acted as middlemen in the bribery case. The accused student’s lawyer T Sriganga Rao was the one to bring this bribery case to light. Upon investigating the claims, the ACB found the claims to be true.
This is the third such arrest the ACB has made in Telangana in the last month. On March 18, the ACB raided M Gandhi, judge in Labour Court 1, and recovered 1 kg gold and 4 kg silver at his house. Sleuths also found that the judge had an 18 acre plot of land in West Godavari district, two flats in Hyderabad’s posh Banjara Hills area and in DD Colony and 1.5 kg of gold in a bank locker. After a case was registered against the judge for having assets exceeding income, Hyderabad High Court gave the orders for his arrest.
On April 6, another judge, junior civil judge S Madhu, was arrested in Telangana’s Jagtial district. The Jagtial Bar Association had complained in Hyderabad High Court against Madhu and accused him of taking bribes to deliver biased verdicts.
