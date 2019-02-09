Third-time Groom Arrested, Rushes Brother as Replacement: Jharkhand Wedding Turns Into a Drama

: A Jharkhand man, Karim on way to his third wedding on Friday, was arrested when his existing wives filed a complaint objecting the to-be wedding. In what may be considered a bizarre move, the groom sent his brother, as proxy in his place, to marry the bride.According to a report in Hindustan Times, when Rahim, the brother, turned up for the wedding, the bride’s party became furious. They held the bridegroom’s party hostage after seeing that their original choice had been replaced. They demanded that their expenses be compensated.Ponam Kujur, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kiriburu police station and in-charge of the local women’s police station, informed the media that Karim reportedly was under pressure from his mother to have a third wedding.“We had brought Karim to the police station after his two wives objected to his third marriage. We told him about the legal consequences of his actions and, eventually, he agreed to stay with his two [existing] wives. We’ve released him after he agreed to stay with his two wives and take care of them,” HT quoted the police official as saying.Karim first wife hails from Noamundi, while the second wife is a tribal girl from Kumirta village.Karim and his two wives have lived together for the past six-seven years. The wives have stated that they have no problem continuing with this arrangement if their husband dropped the plan to marry again, said the police.The police reached Karim’s house, upon information from the local community, when he was setting out with the baaraat for his third marriage in Sini on Thursday.The detained bridegroom sent his brother to keep the wedding from falling apart. The bride’s family, however, were not interested in the substitute. A sum of Rs 2 lakh was demanded from the groom to meet wedding expenses.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.