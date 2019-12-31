Third Unit of Kakrapar Atomic Reactor to be Commissioned in April
The 700-MW pressurised heavy water reactor is likely to be commissioned by April while the fourth unit would likely to be commissioned by 2021.
The 700-MW pressurised heavy water reactor is likely to be commissioned by April while the fourth unit would likely to be commissioned by 2021.
New Delhi: The Department of Atomic Energy will commission one nuclear reactor every year from 2020, starting with the third unit of the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station in Gujarat, Union minister Jitendra Singh said.
The 700-MW pressurised heavy water reactor is likely to be commissioned by April, Singh, who is a minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office, said in an interaction with reporters in New Delhi. "We will commission one nuclear reactor every year from 2020. Kakrapar-3 should be commissioned in 2020," Singh said.
A senior Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) official said the fourth unit of the power station would likely to be commissioned by 2021. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has 22 reactors.
Shrikrishna Gupta, a senior DAE official, said the Tarapur Atomic Power Reactors -- units 1 and 2 -- completed 50 years of operation this year. The two boiling water reactors -- the first in the country -- were commissioned in October 1969.
He said the Kaiga Power Station unit 1 also created a world record by operating for 941 days.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed
- How Social Media Came Together to Tie Indians With Love in 2019
- Year in Review: Microsoft in 2019 Was All About Microsoft in 2020
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sports £630k Worth of Accessories in One Hand, Including Most Expensive Watch Ever Made by Rolex
- Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best Men's Player of the Year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Lionel Messi Fans Ask What is That