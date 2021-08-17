Third Wave: Andhra CM Orders Covid-19 Tests for All Symptomatic Students Attending School

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to make arrangements for the testing of all Covid-19 symptomatic students in school.

During a review meeting held at the camp office in Amravati on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure Health Department guidelines are being followed in schools, along with social distancing and wearing of masks.

Reviewing the precautions being taken in the wake of the third wave, the CM said village and ward secretariats should be considered as a unit for vaccination on priority.

He said that the curfew will remain in place from 6 am to 11 pm and added that permission should be taken for marriages at early hours and that only 150 people are allowed for weddings.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 17, 218 active cases, the state’s recovery rate was at 98.45 per cent, the positivity rate was 1.94 per cent and also added that the Positivity rate is less than three in 10 districts.

They said 93.98 per cent of Covid patients in network hospitals and 74.82 per cent in private hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri.

The officials also informed that 20,464 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders are available and added that oxygen generation plants will be ready at 104 locations by end of August and at other 36 locations by the second week of September.

They said the vaccine has been administered to 1,82,00,284 people of which the first dose was given to 1,15,98,720 and 66,01,563 people were given two doses.

The officials said they have created a website for effective drug control and everyone from manufacturers to retail shops will be under its purview.

They also stated that the complaints will be received through telephone, WhatsApp, email and other sources.

The Chief Minister said there should be a follow-up on issues identified during drug checking, inspections and added to provide training of staff on website maintenance.

Children at risk

The officials informed the Chief Minister that pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) will be administered to children from now onwards to prevent pneumonia and added that nine vaccines are being given to kids till now and this vaccine will be added to the list.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, COVID task force committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Medical and Health Chief Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) M Ravichandra, 104 call centre in-charge A Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhar Reddy, Medical and Health Director ( Drugs) Ravi Shankar and other officials participated in the CM’s review.

