Third Wave Fear Looms Large in Srinagar with Rise in Daily Covid Positive Cases

The Covid-19 third wave fear looms large in Srinagar as daily average positive cases swelled in November, doctors in Kashmir have said. An average of 50 to 60 daily Covid-19 positive cases were reported between August and first few weeks of October. The figures have gone up to 150 and more in November.

The major worry is that Srinagar accounts for 60% of the total active cases while Jammu region has reported 5-10% of the total infections, the data indicates.

On November 10, Srinagar saw 68 of the Valley’s total 147 positive cases. Last week on November 7, the city reported 87 of the total 156 positive cases.

J&K reported 1,200 total active cases as on Wednesday of which 1,100 are from the Valley and 600 positive cases are from Srinagar.

As many as 4,448 Covid deaths have been reported in J&K so far of which Kashmir and Jammu account for 2,270 and 2,178 casualties.

The positivity rate in Srinagar had climbed to 1.96% last week from 0.38% in August, as told to Vivek Bhardwaj, J&K additional chief secretary, health and medical Education, who held a meeting with health, civil and police officials on Saturday. Although the Valley has a positivity rate of 0.43%, Srinagar paints a grim picture.

Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, director, health services, Kashmir, attributes the sudden spike in cases to marriage and religious gatherings. Kashmir’s wedding season peaks in September and October.

“Eating out from ‘tramis’ (four people sit together to eat from a big copper plate) has contributed to the surge. We have seen more women than men got infected in the last two weeks,” Rather told News 18. “The marriage festivities are one huge factor for the spike.” However, he did not comment on government programmes with huge public gatherings in violation of Covid norms.

Dr Naveed Nazir, Head of Chest Diseases’ Hospital, said his hospital has seen more Covid-19 patients in the last two weeks. “There are 40 to 45 admissions now as compared to 25 to 30 in the last 10 weeks,” Nazir said.

“There is every indication this might be the start of the third wave,” he said while stressing that adherence to Covid discipline is key to stopping the surge.

“People should stick to Covid appropriate behaviour to bring down the cases,” he added.

Nazir said some patients who have received both the vaccine shots have contracted the infection. “We detected five such cases but we noted there was no severity of the symptoms in them (patients),” he said.

Data shared by the directorate of health services suggested that of the 27 Covid deaths in August, six and three persons who died were partially and fully vaccinated. “Only 11% people who have died were fully vaccinated and 22% who got a single dose,” said senior health official Mir Mushtaq.

Mushtaq said other districts of Kashmir have seen a dip or no change in Covid cases as compared to Srinagar, where the transmission rate is faster due to its huge population.

Looking at the rise, the Srinagar administration imposed a curfew and marked five micro-containment zones to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mohammad Ajaz Asad, district magistrate for Srinagar, said five wards have been kept under observation after a few positive cases were found from there.

“We have created micro-containment zones in five wards to curb coronavirus. Additionally, we have gone after the contacts and increased testing,” Asad said.

“We have laid down SOPs for tourists. RTPCR test prior to 48 hours before flying into Srinagar and a RAT (Rapid Antigen Tests) on arrival at Srinagar airport ensures no vector gets undetected,” Asad told News 18.

84% Mutants Found in Kashmir

Out of around 1,800 cases sent for whole genome sequencing (analysis of SARS-CoV-2), 84% showed mutations, according to the official data. The maximum 54% detected Delta virus followed by Alpha at 10.6% and Kappa at 2.8%. Other mutations accounted for 17%.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.