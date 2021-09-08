CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » 'Third Wave is Not Coming, Already Here': Mayor Warns of Covid Spike in Mumbai, Cites Nagpur Example
1-MIN READ

'Third Wave is Not Coming, Already Here': Mayor Warns of Covid Spike in Mumbai, Cites Nagpur Example

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had already arrived, only to issue a clarification a few hours later.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had already arrived, only to issue a clarification a few hours later.

The mayor said she was not going to invite anyone home during Ganesh festival nor would she visit anybody’s house during this period.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had already arrived, only to issue a clarification a few hours later. ”Third wave is not coming, it is already here,” she told reporters at a function. ”In Nagpur, it has been already announced and everyone should take care,” she said. Later, her office issued a press statement saying what she meant was that the third wave of COVID-19 was on the ”threshold of Mumbai”.

”Given the experience of the first two waves, it is in our hands to to stop it,” she was quoted as saying. She was not going to invite anyone home during Ganesh festival nor would she visit anybody’s house during this period, the mayor said, noting that in Kerala, around 31,000 cases were added daily after the Onam festival.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 08, 2021, 07:51 IST