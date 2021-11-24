Third Wave of Covid-19 Likely to Hit Maharashtra in December But There May Be Good News

The third wave of Covid-19 is likely to hit Maharashtra in December but it will be mild, health minister Rajesh Tope said.

“As per the prediction of epidemiologists, waves come periodically in a given frequency. The first wave came in September 2020. The second wave came in April 2021. Now, third wave is anticipated in December,” he said.

However, Tope said the rate of vaccination in the state had been high and that is why the wave is likely to be mild.

“Over 80 per cent people have been vaccinated in Maharashtra. Vaccination has played a major role in containing the spread of Covid-19. Infection is less, and the mortality is near zero. Lot of immunity antibody is developed in students and youngsters. Though the third wave is expected in December, vaccination that has been done will ensure that infection will be very mild and requirement of ICU and oxygen will be low,” he said.

Maharashtra’s mortality rate is one of the highest in the country at 2.12 per cent. There are 9,678 active cases in the state at present but the daily new cases have come down substantially.

Tope also said there was no dearth of vaccines in the state. “We have a surplus of vaccines. At present, we have 1.77 crore vaccines available. Covishield stock is 1.13 crore and Covaxin is 64 lakh,” he said.

