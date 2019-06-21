Thirty Private Members' Bills Introduced in Lok Sabha Including Prohibition of Non-veg Food in Official Gatherings

New Delhi: As many as 30 private members' bills, including the one to ban non-vegetarian food at official meetings and functions, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The bill to prohibit non-vegetarian food at official functions was introduced by Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP).

NK Premachandran (RSP) moved a bill for maintaining status quo on religious practices of Sabrimala temple that existed before September 1, 2018.

Supreme Court on September 28 last year, declared a Kerala government law barring women aged between 10 and 40 years from entering the Sabarimala temple unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court judgement threw the Sabarimala temple open for women of all age groups.

Nishikant Dubey (BJP) introduced a bill for banning cow slaughter and setting up of an authority for stabilising population of cows.

He also introduced a constitutional amendment bill to provide reservation of seats in the lower House as well as in the Rajya Sabha for residents of Gilgit and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) regions.

Another member Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) also introduced a bill for constitution of a board for protection and control of stray cows in the country.

He also moved another bill for constitution of Bundelkhand Regiment in the army for safeguarding the borders of the country.

Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP) came up with a bill for establishment of a permanent bench of Patna High Court at Maharajganj.