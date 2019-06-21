Thirty-six People Died of Heat-Related Illness This Year: Minister of State for Health to Parliament
Citing data by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Choubey said 25 people died in 2018, 384 in 2017 and 1,111 in 2016 due to heat-related ailments.
Representational image: Reuters
New Delhi: A total of 36 people have died due to heat-related ailments in the country this year till June 9, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Responding to a question on whether the government has set up an infrastructure in government hospitals to deal with patients suffering from heat wave-related problems, Choubey said the primary responsibility of heat wave management rests with the states and the state governments concerned are required to undertake necessary measures as per their relief codes/relief manuals.
He said they are required to set up infrastructure in government hospitals to deal with patients suffering from heat wave-related ailments.
In 2016, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued guidelines for 'Preparation of Action Plan Prevention and Management of Heat Wave'. The NDMA issued revised guidelines in 2017.
The Health Ministry had also issued guidelines on 'Prevention and Management of Heat-related Illness' in 2015.
All states, UT governments and ministries concerned are required to take necessary action as per the guidelines issued by the NDMA, the minister said.
"So far, 13 state governments have prepared their heat action plan and are implementing the same. The NCDC has also been advising state health departments to follow guidelines on 'Prevention and Management of Heat Wave-related Illness'," Choubey said.
