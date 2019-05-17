English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thirty Two Flights Diverted From Delhi Due to Bad Weather
Airport officials said more flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours.
Image for representation (AFP)
New Delhi: Thirty-two flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Friday due to bad weather, officials said.
"The flights have been diverted from Delhi to nearby airports, including Lucknow, Jaipur and Amritsar due to rain and winds," said a Delhi airport official.
Ten flights were diverted between 4 pm and 5 pm, and another 22 were diverted between 9 pm and 10 pm due to inclement weather, another official said.
Earlier on Friday evening, Delhi witnessed rain in parts of the city.
