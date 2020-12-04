Thiruvananthapuram Airport Suspends Operations Till 6 pm in Wake of Cyclone Burevi Warning

Chennai: Cyclone Burevi weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

According to IMD, the deep depression is about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70km westsouthwest of Pamban and 160km of Kanniyakumari.

The associated wind speed is about 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.

The Deep Depression would move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts in six hours with wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.The Thiruvananthapuram airport will remain shut from 10 AM to 6 PM on December 4.

It is very likely to weaken further into a Depression (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) by morning of December 4.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on December 4, 2020.

The Kerala government has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday as the state remains on high alert with heavy rains expected when cyclone Burevi makes landfall.

A statement issued by the state government said a public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state. Over 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala, it said.

"A public holiday for all government offices including public sector undertakings has been declared for the five districts in the state," the statement said. It, however, said the disaster management authority and concerned services, emergency services and election-related services will function normally.

The IMD has predicted that the course of the storm will be through the border areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts and the government, along with various departments and the Army, were ready to face the contingencies, the statement said.