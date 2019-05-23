Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Trivandrum): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name INC Dr. Shashi Tharoor INC Dr. Shashi Tharoor LEADING

Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC -- -- Dr. Shashi Tharoor Leading CPI -- -- C. Divakaran BJP -- -- Kummanam Rajasekharan PNP -- -- Pandalam Keralavarmmaraja SUCI -- -- S Mini IND -- -- Jain Wilson IND -- -- Gopakumar Oorupoika IND -- -- Christopher Shaju Paliyode NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Nandavanam Suseelan IND -- -- Binu. D IND -- -- B. Devadathan IND -- -- Johny Thampy IND -- -- Mithra Kumar G IND -- -- Vishnu S Ambadi IND -- -- M.S Subi IND -- -- T Sasi BSP -- -- Kiran Kumar. S.K

20. Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.47%. The estimated literacy level of Thiruvananthapuram is 93.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shashi Tharoor of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15,470 votes which was 1.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Shashi Tharoor of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 99,998 votes which was 13.55% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.28% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.77% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram was: Shashi Tharoor (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,14,438 men, 6,58,310 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Thiruvananthapuram is: 8.5059 76.957Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तिरुवनन्तपुरम, केरल (Hindi); তিরুবন্তপুরম, কেরল (Bengali); तिरुवनंतपुरम, केरळ (Marathi); થિરુવંથપુરમ, કેરલા (Gujarati); திருவனந்தபுரம், கேரளா (Tamil); తిరువనంతపురం, కేరళ (Telugu); ತಿರುವನಂತಪುರಂ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); തിരുവനന്തപുരം, കേരള (Malayalam)