Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Trivandrum): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Thiruvananthapuram (തിരുവനന്തപുരം) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
20. Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.47%. The estimated literacy level of Thiruvananthapuram is 93.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shashi Tharoor of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15,470 votes which was 1.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.77% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram was: Shashi Tharoor (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,14,438 men, 6,58,310 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Thiruvananthapuram is: 8.5059 76.957
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तिरुवनन्तपुरम, केरल (Hindi); তিরুবন্তপুরম, কেরল (Bengali); तिरुवनंतपुरम, केरळ (Marathi); થિરુવંથપુરમ, કેરલા (Gujarati); திருவனந்தபுரம், கேரளா (Tamil); తిరువనంతపురం, కేరళ (Telugu); ತಿರುವನಂತಪುರಂ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); തിരുവനന്തപുരം, കേരള (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Thiruvananthapuram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Dr. Shashi Tharoor
CPI
--
--
C. Divakaran
BJP
--
--
Kummanam Rajasekharan
PNP
--
--
Pandalam Keralavarmmaraja
SUCI
--
--
S Mini
IND
--
--
Jain Wilson
IND
--
--
Gopakumar Oorupoika
IND
--
--
Christopher Shaju Paliyode
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Nandavanam Suseelan
IND
--
--
Binu. D
IND
--
--
B. Devadathan
IND
--
--
Johny Thampy
IND
--
--
Mithra Kumar G
IND
--
--
Vishnu S Ambadi
IND
--
--
M.S Subi
IND
--
--
T Sasi
BSP
--
--
Kiran Kumar. S.K
