This 12-year-old Girl Has Never Been to School But is All Set To Appear for Class 10 Boards
Khatun, who hails from Howrah district, secured 52 percent marks in the eligibility examination, results of which were announced on October 11.
Twelve-year-old Saifa Khatun from West Bengal, who has never gone to school, scripted history by qualifying for the class 10 board examination. The minimum age for the test is 14, but Khatun, who was home-schooled, was allowed to sit after she qualified the eligibility test.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said Khatun qualified the eligibility test which was conducted by the body for external candidates in August, and her case was "unprecedented" in the history of Madhyamik Examination (Class 10 board examination).
Another board official said the girl's father Mohammed Ainul had moved the WBBSE to allow her to sit for the Madhyamik Examination 2019.
The last such instance of an external candidate appearing in the board examination before the minimum age was in the early 90s, Ganguly said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
