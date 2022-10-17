This 2.5-Foot Tall Shamli Resident Wants PM Narendra Modi to Attend His Wedding

Azeem Mansoori, the 2.5 feet tall man, is a resident of Kairana in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh. The vertically challenged man is all set to tie the knot in November this year. Azeem has visited politicians and government officials regarding his marriage several times as it was very difficult for him to find a bride due to his short stature. He even requested former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav and the current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to find a bride for him.

Azeem’s height has been a problem for him for ages as he wasn’t able to find the woman of his dreams to settle down with. A few months ago, he opened up about his problem to media personnel too. After this, he came into the limelight and was able to find a bride for himself from Hapur.

On March 31, 2021, Azeem met 3 feet tall Bushara who was a first-year B.Com student at the time. The Hapur woman got engaged to Azeem in April 2021. Their marriage was confirmed back then to be dated after Bushara’s graduation.

The marriage date is now fixed and will take place on November 7. The wedding preparations are in full swing, and the soon-to-be groom has reached out to Shamli’s famous tailor Taufiq to give his measurements for his wedding dress stitching.

Azim says that he will also be inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath to his wedding. Although his relationship with the Samajwadi party is better than others, he wants them to be present at the wedding.

After hearing about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death, Azim also wanted to pay his last respect to the late politician by visiting Lucknow. The 2.5-feet man is very excited about his wedding and claims that many famous politicians and celebrities will be attending his wedding.

