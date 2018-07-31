This 63-Year-Old Delhi Bachelor Took to Robbery to Meet 'Demands' of 5 Girlfriends

He may have been a sexagenarian, but age was no bar for this Delhi man, who would splurge to impress five of his girlfriends. He was neither inspired by Hugh Hefner or had amassed wealth over the years. Just a twist in his love tale, and Bandhu Singh was a changed with dyed hair and well-maintained physique.Singh, who lived in a slum in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat, was apparently dumped by his girlfriend almost a decade ago for not having enough money, and it was then that he decided money wouldn’t be a factor for a lover to reject him.According to a report in The Times of India, the 63-year-old man found an easy way out and began stealing. He started small. When nobody got to know about his thefts, he got emboldened and started committing burglaries.With every crime he committed and got away with, his confidence kept on growing. He committed a spate of burglaries in upscale areas of north Delhi. He targeted only those homes that were not under CCTV surveillance so that he could stay off police radar. And with this, he had managed to get several presents to impress his girlfriends.The women he was involved with are all aged between 28 and 40 years. And all of Singh's girlfriends were ignorant of his criminal past or had only faint ideas about his background. They were unaware of his multiple relationships and didn't have a faint that the presents were stolen, a report in Hindustan Times stated.But one day, he mistook a CCTV camera for a bulb and let it be. That day was the end of adventures, ending up in his arrest. He was captured on the camera, and the police just used the footage to identify and track him down.A senior officer said the police received a call from one Jagdish Kumar, a businessman, at 9 am on Saturday. He said when his employees came to his factory, they found that the place was ransacked. They then discovered that nearly Rs 60,000 cash, laptops and other valuables were missing.The TOI report quoted DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad as saying that a team led by SHO Ram Chander Dahiya was formed to crack the case. “During investigation, CCTV footage was analysed and raids were conducted. Singh was arrested based on a tip-off,” said DCP Prasad.Singh said during interrogation that he is a permanent resident of Mangolpuri and had five girlfriends whose extravagant lifestyles he had to support. So he became a robber. But he did try to reform himself many times, but the extravagant demands didn’t let him change.He used to store the stolen items at a rented house and later dispose them off. A lot of cash was found on him too. Police said over 20 cases were cracked with Singh’s arrest.