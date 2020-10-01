This Andhra Village Volunteer Crossed Swollen Stream to Deliver Old-age Pension to Beneficiaries

A 22-year-old village volunteer in Kurnool district went the extra mile to deliver pensions. Savithri Bai, from Gummitham Thanda in Kurnool district, works as a volunteer at the 6th ward of Bramhanapalli village. She crossed a swollen 500m water stream to ensure the pensions are delivered on October 1.

When asked about what motivated her to go the extra mile, she said, "The happiness we spot in the faces of beneficiaries on the 1st of every month is unfathomable. Most of the people in my list of 25 beneficiaries depend on the pension for their survival. Failing to deliver it on time could have impacted their lives. I was determined to do whatever it takes to ensure they do not suffer, so I crossed the stream with the help of my brother."

Principal Secretary Ajay Jain IAS appreciated the volunteer's work, saying: "She has gone beyond her call of duty to serve the people in need."