This Bengaluru ICU is Modular in More Than One Way: Covid-19 Patients, Their Family Can Meet via LED Screen

At around 5 every evening, 30-year-old Suman comes to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. Her 70-year-old mother, who tested positive a few days ago, is admitted in the modular ICU of the hospital. She waits before the LED screen of the ICU unit to catch a glimpse of her ailing mom. Even if for a few minutes, it feels much relieved for her to see that her mother is doing well and is on the road to recovery.

“After hearing horrifying stories of patients in ICU who never return once in, I freaked out when my mother tested positive after a short period of symptoms. Once she was in this ICU, staff here briefed me about the LED display facility and ever since I have breathed an air of ease. Knowing and seeing that my mom is getting better, makes me happy. And yesterday, she even waved at me,” says a teary-eyed Suman.

The LED screen placed outside the ICU shows the patients inside the ICU on their beds. The patients can also see their family members outside. This gives great relief for the family members as well as the patients. It definitely boosts the morale of the patients who wouldn’t be confident enough about their health. At least a glimpse of loved ones makes their day a little bit easier to sail through, says another person whose uncle is being treated in the ICU.

The duty nurse announces at each ward when it is their turn to look at their family members through the screen. Doctors also come out of the ICU and answer any queries the families have about their patients’ health. This routine takes place twice a day, once in the morning and again in the evening. It certainly has made life easier to everyone. A government run hospital having such a facility is lauded by all.

The modular ICU was materialised last year, during the first wave of Covid in KC General Hospital. This state-of-the-art facility was built on 10 cargo containers and houses around 100 Covid positive patients. Now, this has proven to be a very successful model and the State government plans to construct around 3,000 to 5,000 modular ICU beds across different districts, says Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

