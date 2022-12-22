CHANGE LANGUAGE
This Bihar Restaurant Serves Lip-Smacking Chinese Cuisine; Check It Out
This Bihar Restaurant Serves Lip-Smacking Chinese Cuisine; Check It Out

December 22, 2022, 11:40 IST

Bihar, India

Mantu Chowdhary, the owner of Food Plaza, stated that he has been running the restaurant for the past ten years.

Don’t we just love Chinese food? In Bihar too, this cuisine has a massive fanbase. There is a restaurant in Bihar, where people enjoy Chinese dishes, particularly paneer chowmein. We’re referring to the Food Plaza restaurant in Banka. Try this restaurant, if you want to experience authentic Chinese cuisine in the state. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties are available here. You can choose the Chinese dish of your choice and relish it.

Prashant Singh and Mo Sarah, who come here frequently, said that this restaurant is their go-to place when they want to eat Chinese. But they also opt for this place for South Indian food. Food Plaza also serves Chicken Fry, Chicken Masala and Chicken Chilli. You will be charged Rs 50 for a half plate of paneer noodles and 100 rupees for a full plate.

Mantu Chowdhary, the owner of Food Plaza, stated that he has been running the restaurant for the past ten years. He claims that he never sacrificed the quality of the dishes served here with anything else. He stated that, in addition to Chinese cuisine, South Indian dishes are also available at the restaurant. Apart from the Banka urban area, people from remote areas come here because of its growing popularity day by day.

