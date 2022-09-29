This Butter Chicken Ice Cream is Making Netizens Scream in Shock

Fusion food has been gaining momentum globally. The new trend requires amalgamating different cuisines and is being tried out by most people on a major scale. As the demand is increasing, many restaurants have managed to develop unique fusion dishes. From Mango Maggi to Cramosa, people have given bizarre twists to the basic recipes. In another such food recipe, an Instagram user shared a video of Butter Chicken Ice Cream. “Would you try this BUTTER CHICKEN ICE CREAM?” read the caption of the video.

In the video, the chef can be seen plating butter chicken ice cream. On the top, he adds a later of mint chutney. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 3K likes. “Something very different,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “What the fuck is this murder???😭😭…I don’t understand who got murdered here…the ice cream…or the butter chicken??”

This is not the first time that butter chicken has been experimented with. Earlier, a Twitter user shared images of the very epic Butter Chicken Mac and Cheese. “Indian comfort food meets American comfort food. Butter Chicken Mac and Cheese,” he wrote in the caption as he shared three mouthwatering images of the dish.

“If you don’t like this dish let me quote the very wise @TobeNwigwefor you “If lowkey you just here to hate, unfollow me. Don’t be in my comment writin’ no essay, unfollow me.” This comment came in as the dish got mixed response from the netizens. While few said that they would love to taste it, others were requesting to drop this out.

In another such fusion food recipe, a dish went viral, called the “Cramosa.” Shared by Twitter user Priyal, the dish is an amalgamation of Indian street food Samosa and French breakfast special Croissant. As if this was not enough to shock the netizens, the dish is served with a mint dip, which in India is recognised as the very famous “Pudine ki chutney.”

