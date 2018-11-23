This Candidate in Telangana Offers Slippers to Voters, Asks Them to Thrash Him if He Fails

: The campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections has hit the high tempo and candidates across party lines are adopting innovative methods to appeal to voters.Akkula Hanumanth who’s fighting from Korutla constituency could be seen campaigning door-to-door with slippers in his hand, asking voters to beat him up if he failed to fulfil his election promises.Hanumanth’s aide holds a carton full of slippers. Hanumanth has not only asked voters to beat him with slippers, but also showed his ‘resignation letter’ without any date that is intended to help people ‘unseat’ him, if he fails on his promises.The Independent candidate is fighting against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate K Vidyasagar Rao who has won the Korutla seat three times in a row.Elections to 119-member Assembly are scheduled to be held in a single phase on December 7, and counting will take place on December 11.​